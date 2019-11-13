Lonely Planet lists Budapest among ʼBest Valueʼ destinations

BBJ

Budapest has been listed second by Lonely Planet on a list focusing on the best value destinations around the globe, according to the publicationʼs website.

Behind only East Nusa Tenggara in Indonesia, Budapest is marked as one of the most rewarding travel destinations.

Lonely Planet praises Budapest’s less-visited thermal spas, buzzing wine and ruin bars, while as well as its renowned café culture. The website also notes the Hungarian capitalʼs atmosphere created by old buildings and Art Nouveau architecture, illustrated by Keleti Railway Station, which it describes as "still the best place to arrive in or depart Budapest".

The list includes Madhya Pradesh in India in third place, followed by Buffalo in the United States, as well as countries such as Azerbaijan, Serbia, Tunis and South Africa.