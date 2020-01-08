Kőbánya-Kispest railway station to be renovated

BBJ

Hungarian railway operator MÁV has launched a public procurement for the complete and complex reconstruction of the Kőbánya-Kispest railway station building and the design of a new accessible pedestrian overpass, according to portfolio.hu.

Kőbánya-Kispest railway station. Photo: Christo/Wikimedia Commons

The Kőbánya-Kispest station is visited by more than 3.1 million passengers every year, which means the station is of high importance in the suburban area and as a means of accessing the capital.

The tender for the renewal of the train station has been successfully completed and the planning work will start in January 2020. Until the major reconstruction of the station building and the pedestrian overpass is completed, the waiting room, cashier and washrooms will be renewed.

A security camera system and new platform furniture (essentially benches and trash cans) will be installed, as well as coverings and lighting fixtures on the pedestrian overpass.

Station maintenance is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, portfolio.hu adds.