Jesuit Church installs payment terminal for donations

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Jesuit Church of the Sacred Heart in Budapest is the first organization to install a bank card terminal for donations, news site portfolio.hu reported.
The Jesuit Church of the Sacred Heart said its integrated payment solution, with high popularity among the younger generations, gives parishioners a faster, up-to-date and easy way to donate.
The first two weekends generated 150 transactions. Parishioners can choose between three donation options, HUF 500, HUF 1,000 and HUF 3,000. Donations will help ongoing maintenance work at the church, portfolio.hu reported.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben