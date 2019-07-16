Jesuit Church installs payment terminal for donations

BBJ

The Jesuit Church of the Sacred Heart in Budapest is the first organization to install a bank card terminal for donations, news site portfolio.hu reported.

The Jesuit Church of the Sacred Heart said its integrated payment solution, with high popularity among the younger generations, gives parishioners a faster, up-to-date and easy way to donate.

The first two weekends generated 150 transactions. Parishioners can choose between three donation options, HUF 500, HUF 1,000 and HUF 3,000. Donations will help ongoing maintenance work at the church, portfolio.hu reported.