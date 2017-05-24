Ibis Styles hotel structurally complete at Budapest Airport

Christian Keszthelyi

Eight months after earthworks began and the foundation stone was laid, all floors of the Ibis Styles hotel at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport with direct terminal access are structurally complete and the highest point of the structure has been reached, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

During the traditional topping-out ceremony, when the last beam was placed atop the structure, the managers of developer Wing Zrt. and Budapest Airport Zrt., the operator of the airport, announced that the hotel is due to receive its first guests at the end of this year, as planned.

Market Építő Zrt. finished building the structure for the fifth floor of the 5,200 square-meter hotel near the car park at Terminal 2. The hotel will offer 145 rooms and will be fitted out by the operator Ibis Styles, belonging to the Accor group.

The food and beverage unit of the Ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel will comprise a restaurant with 125 seats and a lobby bar. The hotel will also offer a conference center with a capacity of up to 250 people.

At the topping-out ceremony, Jost Lammers, the CEO of Budapest Airport, emphasized that the record growth in passenger traffic seen over the past few years at the airport did not slow down during the first quarter of this year, and thus it is important that the projects included in the BUD 2020 airport development program should be completed on time. The construction of the hotel fits perfectly into the HUF 50 billion investment program of the airport, he added.

“Wing, Hungary’s leading property developer, is the company best positioned to implement complex and demanding projects,” said Noah Steinberg, chairman-CEO of Wing Zrt. “The hotel is important for both Budapest Airport and for Hungary. The hotel will be the building that provides a first impression of the country for arriving foreign visitors exiting the terminal and will fulfill an important function which has been lacking until now.”