Hungary to host another major sports event

BBJ

Hungary has won the right to host Division I Group A of the 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship, it was decided at the congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Friday, according to a report on Hungarian online news site vg.hu.

According to the IIHF website, the event will take place in the 9,000-seat László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in the Hungarian capital, on the proposed dates of April 22-28, 2018.

The venue has previously hosted several other hockey events at this level, including the IIHF World Championship Division I events in 2011 and 2013 and Olympic pre-qualification groups for Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

The division features the best six nations outside of the top division. Slovenia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Hungary and Great Britain will play in the tournament, with the top two teams qualifying for the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Bratislava and Košice, Slovakia.

According to the website of the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation (MJSZ), the other bidder Poland withdrew.