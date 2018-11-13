High Note SkyBar presents Hollywood-inspired winter theme

The High Note SkyBar has announced its special offers for the winter, honoring the Golden Age of Hollywood by offering a movie-inspired menu and cocktails on the roof of the Aria Hotel Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

SkyBarʼs “French 7.5,” inspired by “Casablanca” (photo: László Balkányi; food stylist: Boglárka Hegedűs)



From October, the High Note SkyBar is adopting the glitz and allure of Hollywood throughout winter, based on some of the most iconic cinematic releases from across the ages of the silver screen.

The bar uses cinema’s most identifiable films as inspiration for the menus available at the bar. The various tipples available will offer a little something for any movie fan, whether it’s the champagne cocktail “French 7.5” that spirits away the drinker to the iconic nightclub in “Casablanca,” or the whiskey drink in a classic crystal glass donning its own gray bathrobe, which fans of “The Big Lebowski” will instantly recognize.

SkyBar has announced eight new cocktails in total, influenced by movies ranging from “Some Like It Hot” and “Our Man In Havana,” to modern favorites like “Sex And The City” and “Casino Royale.” The establishment has also sought to experiment, using special gastronomical technologies and raw materials to craft something unique. The drinks, for example, are acidified without the typical lemon or lime, while that “Casablanca”-inspired drink has been mixed with a reduced sweet wine and grape juice to create a champagne cocktail without using any champagne.

The bar food plays an integral part too, with eight dishes all created with some of Hollywood’s biggest releases in mind.

To make the environment fitting, Gold Key Award-winning local designer Zoltán Varró captures the golden era of cinema by decorating the space with a red carpet, director’s chairs, and make-up counters, with the sight of the Basilica dominating the rooftop.

Aria Hotel Budapest, recently selected as the No. 1 Hotel in Central Europe for the second time at Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, is also exploring the film concept with its specially themed Red Carpet. This package includes two free cocktails per room at the High Note SkyBar and a 60-minute Pretty Wo/Man facial treatment at the Harmony Spa, which combines organic components of monoi and pomegranate oils with acai and goji berries.

The Red Carpet package also includes a golden ticket to a weekly movie screening inside the hotel’s theater. Each week a new cinematic classic will be screened in Teatro Aria, including “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Salmon Fishing In The Yemen,” “Love Actually,” and each of the 16 films that inspired the gastronomic drinks and dishes at the rooftop bar. The theme will run until March.