GreenGo, Parkl bring new EV chargers to District 7

Bence Gaál

Electric vehicle (EV) owners can find six new chargers to power up their vehicles in District 7, thanks to a cooperation by e-car sharing company GreenGo and smart parking specialist firm Parkl, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

One of the e-chargers at downtown Madách tér, close to the offices of the Budapest Business Journal.

District 7 residents may use the chargers free of charge with Erzsébet cards. In the introductory period, those who register in GreenGoʼs and Parklʼs system may also use the chargers freely.

"Residents of Budapest have experienced in the past few years that GreenGoʼs car sharing service works reliably and there was enough demand from users to expand our fleet sevenfold," says GreenGo CEO Bálint Michaletzky. "This year, weʼre concentrating on making car sharing become a habit, and to integrate it into the everyday life of Budapest commuters. One of the prerequisites for this is to have chargers, not just e-cars, available for our clients all the time."

When building a network of chargers, Michaletzky says it is important that everybody cooperates; consequently, he considers it a good model that the local municipality has joined the innovative development.

To promote e-mobility, GreenGo says it will gift users extra minutes in case they charge e-cars with under 30% of power.

"For us it is important to provide user-friendly services with the new chargers, so one can always check if a given charger is free through the Parkl app," says Zsolt Somogyi, CEO of Parkl.

"At the Erzsébetváros municipality, we have been working on implementing an environmentally conscious way of thinking for nearly ten years," says Zsolt Vattamány, mayor of the district. "We believe in GreenGoʼs electric cars, which offer a compromise-free solution for environment-friendly commuting, and which can be used with a discount by city card holders of our district."