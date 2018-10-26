Govʼt offers guarantee to support bid for IAAF World Championships

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government is offering a financial guarantee in support of Budapestʼs bid to host the 2023 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships, national news agency MTI reports.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe

Candidates are expected to present to the IAAF a government guarantee on the costs of hosting the event by November 1, the Hungarian Athletics Association said yesterday. The IAAF is to pick the winning candidate on December 4.

President of IAAF Sebastian Coe said in July that Budapest was a preferred candidate for the event, the website atletika.hu says.

The budget, also approved by the IAAF, shows that hosting the event would cost HUF 31.5 billion.