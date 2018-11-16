Govʼt earmarks HUF 80 bln for metro 3 renovation

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government is allocating HUF 80 billion in support for the renovation of the capitalʼs number 3 metro line, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office said at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The funding will be available from the end of 2019 and may be used through 2022, Gulyás said.

The renovation of the 17 km "blue line" started a year ago and is expected to be completed in 2022.

The government declared its support for the establishment of the Budapest Development Council, a body to coordinate big investments in the capital, Gulyás said. The agreement establishing the council will be signed by Mayor István Tarlós and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Saturday, he added.