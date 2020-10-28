Govʼt buys Budapest 60 new buses

MTI – Econews

The central government has financed the HUF 6 billion purchase of 60, low-floor, air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Conecto G articulated buses for public transport in the capital, state secretary for developments in Budapest and environs Balázs Fürjes said on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The government aims to help commuters in the capital reach their destinations faster and with greater comfort, while traveling on vehicles that are environmentally friendly, Fürjes said.

The new buses will be put into service on routes in the city as well as those connecting satellite communities.