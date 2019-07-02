Government offices operating with reduced hours

BBJ

As of July 1, government offices in all of Budapestʼs districts will operate with reduced opening hours, news portal napi.hu reported, observing that the shortened working hours are likely due mainly to serious staff shortages.

Photo: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com

According to napi.hu, István György, the government commissioner responsible for Budapest, has already informed relevant mayors about the changes. The offices have already published modified opening hours on their websites.

Working conditions for government office employees are deteriorating, napi.hu observes. Salaries are well below the national average, cafeteria benefits are no longer available, lunch breaks are shorter, extra work amounts to 14-15 days per year, and the amount of paid holiday has been reduced from 25 days to 20, the portal says.