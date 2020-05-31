Full-time ticket inspection from next week

Nicholas Pongratz

From next Tuesday, full-time ticket checks will be carried out on public transport routes in the capital, the Budapest Transport Center (BKK) said in a statement, according to novekedes.hu.

Photo by Privetphoto/Shutterstock.com

According to the announcement, as part of the measures introduced in connection with the coronavirus epidemic, the roster of ticket inspectors had to be changed, but they have been working with an almost full staff since the beginning of May.

"The vast majority of passengers abide by travel rules honestly. However, unfortunately, there are those who try to abuse the circumstances that have changed due to the epidemic," BKK wrote.

The BKK has ordered ticket inspectors to pay special attention to the safety distance of one and a half meters in the course of their work in order to preserve the passengers and their own health, the economics website adds.