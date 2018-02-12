Few families can afford Hungaryʼs international schools

BBJ

Parents in Hungary unhappy with the public education system can choose to have their children follow the courses of international schools. But the costs are affordable only to very few, current affairs news portal hvg.hu notes.

There are many alternatives to public education in Hungary, including international schools in Budapest and surroundings. Most follow the curricula of Western countries and graduates receive a diploma allowing them to continue their studies at universities abroad, notes hvg.hu.

Prices are hefty, however. The tuition fee for a student at the American International School of Budapest, located in Nagykovácsi, is USD 22,200-22,800 per year (HUF 5.6-5.8 million), which represents the yearly income of an average family in Hungary. Britannica International School is somewhat cheaper, requiring a yearly fee of HUF 4.31-4.39 mln for high school students.

The Greater Grace International English-language private school charges HUF 3.38-3.98 mln depending on grades. The Gustave Eiffel French School of Budapest follows the curriculum of the French education ministry. At primary level, annual fees are above HUF 1.5 mln, and HUF 1.8 mln per year for secondary grades.

The least expensive of the international schools is the German School of Budapest - Thomas Mann Gymnasium, where classes are held in German, according to the German curriculum. Fees are in the range of EUR 3,150-3,975, that is between approximately HUF 980,000 and HUF 1.24 mln per annum.