Ferenciek tere, Arany János metro stations closed

Ekaterina Sidorina

The Ferenciek tere and Arany János utca metro stations are closed from today (Monday, March 9), as the M3 metro line reconstruction works continue on the southern section between Kőbánya-Kispest and Népliget, and the city center section starts.

According to the Budapest Transport Center website (bkk.hu), M3 will continue its service between Újpest-Központ and Nagyvárad tér while the work is ongoing, but will not stop at the Arany János and Ferenciek tere station, which it says have been in operation unchanged for nearly 40 years.

The closed section is accessible on the surface, by lines such as tram 2, which is now running more frequently to compensate, as well as lines running on Budapest’s Small Boulevard (Kiskörút): tramlines 47, 49, busline 9 and trolleybus 72 during the weekends, and buses 5,7, 8E, 108E, 110, 112, 133E and 178, operating on Rákóczi út. Trolleybus lines 72 and 73 will be extended to run to Deák Ferenc tér.

Ferenciek tere and Arany János utca stations will remain closed until the southern section of the metro line and is finished, and the section between Nagyvárad tér and Lehel tér is closed, which is expected in the fall.