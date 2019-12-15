Expressway to Ferenc Liszt Airport could be renovated by 2024

MTI – Econews

A feasibility study on the renovation of the expressway connecting the main parts of Budapest to Ferenc Liszt International Airport is expected to be finished early 2020 and the project itself could be wound up around 2024, Gergely Gulyás, head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a regular press briefing, state news wire MTI reports.

Gulyás said the deadline for the entire planning phase of the renovation project is June 2022. A tender could then be called for the project, with a winner selected within six months. The construction work could take one or two years.

In 2018 the government earmarked HUF 20.3 billion for the project, Gulyás noted that the scope of the endeavor has grown since then and it will encompass more elements, raising costs.

Out of the original HUF 20.3 bln a "couple of billion forints" should cover the planning costs with the rest going towards implementation. The government also plans to use EU development funds for the project, he added.