The study, which serves as one of the foundational pillars of the Future-Proof Academy, indicates that Gen Z’s appetite for knowledge and helpful information often surpasses their interest in humor and entertainment.

The research dives deep into the desires, motivations, and social media habits of today’s youth. One of its primary goals was to understand what drives Gen Z to follow particular individuals or pages on social media platforms. The findings reveal a marked difference between segments within this demographic.

While younger Gen Z members, such as middle school students, are most inclined to follow humorous content, older members of the generation prioritize utility. For 44% of them, content that offers practical knowledge, be it study material, sports tips, or fashion advice, is more appealing than mere entertainment. They are less concerned about whether their friends are following a particular page or missing out on popular trends.

Older Gen Z individuals also cite loss of authenticity, aggressive advertising, and diverging viewpoints as their top reasons for unfollowing content creators or brands. These findings underscore their growing awareness and desire for content that adds real value to their lives. The increasing popularity of both online and offline programs organized by the Future-proof Academy speaks to this generation’s eagerness to acquire new skills and adopt forward-thinking attitudes.

The K-Osz Podcast featured (from left) Gen Z influencers Milán Valkusz, Fanni Gyarmati and Tomi Trunk and was hosted by Marci Miskovits.

Exploring the Provocative

The Future-proof Academy’s second offline event, “Future-proof Sound,” took these insights further by tackling complex societal issues. Hosted by Marci Miskovits and featuring influencers like Tomi Trunk, Fanni Gyarmati, and Milán Valkusz, the K-Osz Podcast explored provocative topics such as monogamy, wealth as a measure of success, and the impact of social media on human relationships. The event also emphasized the power and challenges of giving voice to these critical conversations.

Another standout feature of the event was “Disputa,” a debate program designed to showcase and develop strong debating skills. In each episode, participants engaged in structured verbal “showdowns,” where consciousness, balanced arguments, and objectivity took center stage.

During the “Future-Proof Sound” event, this format sparked intense engagement from a young audience who voted for the most convincing argument, embracing the notion that self-expression can outweigh societal norms.

Workshops focusing on everyday knowledge and practical skills, ranging from argumentation techniques to job interview preparation, also received high interest. Attendees had the opportunity to develop vital skills while engaging in hands-on experiences with Samsung’s smart devices.

The success of the Future-proof Academy and its “Future-proof Sound” initiative, bolstered by positive feedback from participants, reflects a growing openness among young people to embrace future-oriented values and tools. The academy’s mission extends beyond digital interactions, fostering in-person discussions and activities that empower the next generation to build a more sustainable and equitable future.

The audience was asked to vote for the most convincing arguments.

The Disputa format sparked intense engagement from a young audience.

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of September 20, 2024.