Dunakeszi, Szigetszentmiklós increasingly popular satellites

BBJ

The municipalities of Dunakeszi (18 km north of Budapest)and Szigetszentmiklós (20 km south of the capital) have become the most popular satellite towns in which to buy homes, after Érd (20 km south of Budapest), which has long been the biggest magnet around the capital, business daily Világgazdaság says, citing population and real estate transaction statistics.

Dunakeszi and Szigetszentmiklós have each added about 10,000 residents to their populations since 2010, Gábor Soóki-Tóth, the head analyst for property broker Otthon Centrum, told the paper. The rate of home purchases per thousand residents stands at around 18 in the two communities, he added.

The communities with the lowest rate of home purchases, of around eight per thousand residents, are Gyál (20 km southeast of Budapest), and Pilisvörösvár (19 km northwest of the capital city), Soóki-Tóth was quoted as adding by Világgazdaság.