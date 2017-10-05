Donkey Republic: smartphone bike rental comes to Budapest

BBJ

Global bike-share platform Donkey Republic is bringing its service to Budapest, making it possible to rent bikes via a smartphone, at what it says will be cheaper prices than the MOL Bubi system.

Donkey Republic is an idea that dates back to 2012, but the electronic lock was developed in Copenhagen in 2015. Since then it has spread across Europe and also appears in some North American and Indian cities. Bike riders can find and rent a bike near them via the Donkey Republic app (available for both iOS and Android) or on www.donkey.bike.

Donkey Bikes are placed around the city in publicly accessible locations; riders can pick up their bike 24/7, unlocking it with the app. They can take their bike wherever they like during the rental period, lock and unlock it, but must return it to the same location when they’re finished. The locking and locking is made easy via the smartphoneʼs bluetooth function.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Donkey Bikes are also available in areas not currently covered by MOL Bubi. Hungarians can now register for Donkey Republic membership and have a "cheaper and easier" access to 300 bikes, the press release says. Members have a choice from two fee packages.

According to the Donkey Republic website, the company is also looking for what it calls a Budapest Fleet Assistant.