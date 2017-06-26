Direct bus line to be launched from airport to city center

BBJ

The Center for Budapest Transport (BKK) is set to significantly ease the journey of those taking public transport from the airport to the city center with the launch of a direct bus service from Ferenc Liszt International Airport to Deák Ferenc tér in central Pest, online news portal index.hu reports today.

The new service promises to cut out the inconvenience of passengers having to schlepp heavy luggage off the 200E bus from the airport at the Kőbánya-Kispest terminus of the Metro 3 line, then negotiating stairs or escalators to get on to the train.

Index.hu also notes that it may improve first impressions of the city for visitors to arrive in the bustling center of the city at Deák tér, where three of the cityʼs four metro lines cross, rather than at an outlying suburban metro station with its antiquated trains. (The latter have been the subject of a good deal of controversy lately due to carriage malfunctions amid repeatedly delayed renovation work on the metro line.)

According to index.hu, the BKK has not yet revealed the timetable for the new service, with details promised at a press conference Tuesday.