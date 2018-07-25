David Coulthard to appear at Budapest anti drink-driving event

Bence Gaál

Heineken Hungary and the National Police Force (ORKF) are to sign a letter of intent about curbing drunk driving accidents, with Scottish former F1 driver David Coulthard as the guest of honor.

Former F1 pilot David Coulthard, seen here at an event in New York on July 12, will help promote an anti drink-driving campaign in Hungary.

The former star driver, still a regular face around the F1 scene as a commentator and analyst, also acts as the ambassador of Heineken’s “When You Drive Never Drink” campaign.

Colonel József Óberling, director of the ORKF’s National Accident Prevention Committee, will join Márta Pálfalvi, director of Heineken’s HR and corporate relations departments, at the signing. It will take place at 11 a.m. on July 27, at the SiLverKart Gokart and Event Center, in Budapest’s District X.