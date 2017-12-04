Condé Nast names Budapest among places to go this winter

BBJ

Condé Nast Traveler magazine suggests Budapest as one of the "best places to go this winter," dubbing the city the "Paris of the East." The magazine also recommends the Aria Hotel Budapest as a hotel to stay in the Hungarian capital, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Condé Nast Traveler magazine compiled a list of six destinations to visit this winter, "whether youʼre looking to escape or embrace the cold." In this list, Budapest is recommended in third place, while the magazine names the Aria Hotel Budapest as the place to stay.

"Investors are breathing new life into the former crown jewel of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, reviving the grand boulevards and opulent architecture of yesteryear alongside hyper-modern, high-design projects of the future," says the magazine of the Hungarian capital.

As for Aria Hotel Budapest, Condé Nast says the hotel "celebrates the greats of music past through thematic guest rooms, curated in sound and style by musical directors and separated into four wings by genre - classical, contemporary, jazz, and opera."

Last month, based on the votes of more than 300,000 readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine, the Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection finished second in a ranking by the magazine of the best hotels in Central Europe.

In January, the Hungarian hotel was named Best in the World at the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.