City raises revenue threshold for local business tax exemption

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Budapest City Council on Wednesday raised the revenue threshold for exemption from the local business tax from HUF 1 million to HUF 1.5 mln from January 1, 2019, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
The motion was passed with a vote of 26 for, and one abstention.
The amendment is expected to increase the number of businesses exempt from the local business tax to more than 46,000, up from the current 27,400.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben