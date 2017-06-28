City issues details of new express bus service to airport

MTI – Econews

The Center for Budapest Transport (BKK) has commissioned the operation of a new express bus line between the center and Ferenc Liszt International Airport from July 8, Deputy Mayor Alexandra Szalay-Bobrovniczky revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.

The new 100E line will run between Deák Ferenc tér in downtown Pest and the airport, making just two stops in between, at Astoria and Kálvin tér. The one-way fare will be HUF 900.

The air-conditioned buses will leave every half hour from Deák tér between 4 a.m. and 11.30 p.m. From the airport, the first bus will leave at 5 a.m. and the last at 12.30 a.m. The trip will take about 35 minutes, depending on traffic.

The FINA World Aquatics Championships, taking place in Budapest and Balatonfüred on July 14-30, were seen as the right occasion to introduce the express bus service, said Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

The existing 200E bus, which runs between the terminus of the Metro 3 line at Kőbánya-Kispest and the airport, will continue to operate.