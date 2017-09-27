Chamber writing competition winner to be named

BBJ

The first winner of the “Un Articolo Per La Camera” competition, run by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (CCIU), will be named today.

The chamber launched the competition, the Italian title of which translates as “An Article for the Chamber”, in the spring for Hungarian students studying Italian, as what it calls “a bridge between university education and the Italian-Hungarian world of economics”.

“The universities, and especially the faculties where students are studying our language, represent for the Italian business world in Budapest, but also for potential Italian and Hungarian investors, a reality that needs to be looked at with greater attention,” the CCIU said in a statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“These are young professionals who have all the potential qualities to become the very best allies of exchange projects in the most diverse sectors and irreplaceable intermediaries in every kind of relationship and contact, because they know not only our language, but also the Italian mentality.”

For this first edition, the Faculty of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Budapesti Gazdasági Egyetem) was involved. The award ceremony will be held this morning at 11:30 am at the chamber’s offices at Váci utca 81.

The winning article will be published in CCIU’s regular newsletter, and the winner will also receive a two-day stay for one person in the city of Grado, offered by Marco Polo.