Chain Bridge to shine in Scottish colors on St. Andrewʼs Day

Bence Gaál

Budapestʼs iconic Széchenyi Chain Bridge will be lit up in the blue and white of the Scottish flag this Friday and Saturday evenings to mark St. Andrew’s Day, the National Day of Scotland, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

British Ambassador to Hungary Iain Lindsay is organizing a short public ceremony with bagpipers on Eötvös tér near the Pest bridgehead, running from 4.15 p.m. to 4.45 p.m. on St. Andrew’s Day, November 30.

"It is a particular pleasure and honor for me, as the British Ambassador to Hungary and as a proud Scot, to see Széchenyi Chain Bridge, an iconic Hungarian landmark and a symbol of strong British-Hungarian and Scottish-Hungarian bonds, lit up in the colors of the Saltire, Scotland’s national flag, to mark St Andrew’s Day, the National Day of Scotland," the Ambassador said.

More than 150 years ago, the construction of the Chain Bridge and the nearby tunnel under Buda Castle hill was overseen by Edinburgh-born Scottish civil engineer Adam Clark, following plans by his namesake, English engineer William Tierney Clark.

The festive lighting was initiated by Duncan Graham, president of the St. Andrew’s Association of Hungary, and Lindsay himself, approved by the Budapest Mayor’s Office and implemented in co-operation with the British Embassy. The special lighting can be seen on November 30 and December 1, between 4 p.m. and midnight.