Budapestʼs Onyx awarded second Michelin star

MTI – Econews

Onyx, a restaurant in the heart of Budapest that says it tries to balance tradition with innovation, was awarded its second Michelin star at a gala event late yesterday. It is the first Hungarian restaurant to be awarded two Michelin stars.

Chef Ádám Horváth, who took over at Onyx in August 2016, said he and his staff had worked hard to keep the restaurantʼs single Michelin star, which it has been awarded since 2011, but set a second star as their goal, national news agency MTI reports.

Budapestʼs Costes, Costes Downtown and Borkonyha all retained their single Michelin stars. The French tire company has published its eponymous "Michelin Guides" to restaurants and hotels for more than a century, awarding stars to acknowledge the excellence of only the very best establishments.