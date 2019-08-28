Budapest’s budget among lowest in Central Europe

BBJ

In 2018 the income of Budapest decreased to almost 50% of its rate in 2010, meaning the HUF 346 billion budget of the capital city is among the lowest in Central Europe, news portal mfor.hu says, citing a G7 publication.

In absolute terms, the budget of Budapest, the 10th largest city in the European Union in terms of population, is so small that it is ahead only of cities with a significantly smaller population.

Prague, with one-third less residents, handles a much higher budget. Zagreb, having 50% less inhabitants, runs a budget which is only 15% smaller than that of Budapest.

The budget of Budapest, which is 36% of the Hungarian GDP, receives 13% of its income in the form of state grants, but it is also heavily reliant on state support for its expenditures, mfor.hu says.