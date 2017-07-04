Budapest transport faces bus driver shortage

Christian Keszthelyi

Labor shortages, which experts say are becoming graver than ever in several Hungarian sectors, have reached the bus drivers of Budapest public transport company BKV, according to a report by household finance news portal Pénzcentrum.

While the average age of bus drivers in Hungary is 46, emigration is huge in the sector, and last summer a total of 111 drivers went missing. As a result of this, BKV is offering a net monthly wage of HUF 200,000. Average net earnings by the national concept were HUF 201,500 excluding family tax benefits, and HUF 209,300 including such benefits in April.

BKV appears to be so desperate to recruit bus drivers that, according to a job advertisement cited by Pénzcentrum, the transport company is also looking for people holding a C category driving license for passenger cars, and will train drivers to acquire the license needed to drive a bus. BKV offers such drivers a paid working relationship for the training period with an hourly wage of HUF 1,300, enhanced by food vouchers and free travel on the Budapest network for two additional relatives.