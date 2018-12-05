Budapest to host 2023 World Athletics Championships

BBJ

Budapest has been awarded the right to host the IAAF World Athletics Championships in 2023, according to the decision of the organizationʼs council, which met on Tuesday in Monaco, the federationʼs official website says.

The Hungarian capital is the first host city to be named under a new bidding process announced in February last year by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the Reuters news wire reported.

Hungary will host the prestigious event for the first time, 25 years after hosting a European championship. The IAAF governing body approved a recommendation declaring Budapest the preferred European city to host the World Championships in July 2023.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said after a meeting of the IAAF Council in Monaco that Hungary boasted both athletic tradition and experience in organizing world-class sports events.

“It has been the scene of some of our greatest moments as a sport. We are excited about their plans for a new stadium that will become a great legacy for athletics,” Reuters cited Coe as saying.

“In the past 30 years, Hungary has organized every single world and European championships, indoors and out, available to us, except for the World Athletics Championships, and we are incredibly proud that this collection will be complete in just under five years’ time,” said Márton Gyulai, CEO of the bid committee for Budapest 2023.

A key component of the bid is the construction of a new stadium that will serve primarily as an athletics facility. The new stadium will be built on the eastern bank of the River Danube on the city’s south side, with a capacity of 40,000 for the championships, which will be reduced to 15,000 for future events, iaaf.org reported.

The biennial event will be held in Doha, Qatar, in 2019, and in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States, in 2021.

