Budapest to host 2022 Judo Worlds

MTI – Econews

Budapest will host the 2022 World Judo Championships, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius Vizer announced in Budapest yesterday, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Vizer is attending Thursdayʼs draw for the Budapest Grand Prix, to be held on July 12-14.

Hungaryʼs government declared its support for a bid by the Hungarian Judo Association to host the 2022 World Judo Championship in a resolution issued late in June. The resolution earmarked up to USD 3 million a year in 2020-2021 and up to USD 2 mln in 2022 for payment of concession fees, and it allocated an additional HUF 155 mln in funding in 2020, HUF 285 mln in 2021 and HUF 3.2 bln in 2022 to cover organisational costs.

Hungary hosted the World Judo Championships in 2017.