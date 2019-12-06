Your cart

Budapest sees 5% more tourists y.o.y. in 2018

 BBJ
 Friday, December 6, 2019, 09:50

According to a Euromonitor survey, the Hungarian capital received 3.8 million foreign visitors in 2018, a figure expected to rise to more than four million this year, which makes for a 5% increase in tourist traffic, the same amount as the year prior.

The report argues that the weakening forint helped Budapest reach a middle-ranking in terms of tourist growth ahead of Lisbon, and just behind Beijing, St. Petersburg, Brussels and Jerusalem.

Notably, two Turkish cities, Istanbul and Antalya, were included in the European top 10 after the Turkish lira was severely depreciated.

As the BBJ reported earlier, Budapest registered the second-highest growth among EU member states for flight bookings by long-haul travelers for the winter holiday season, according to research by travel analytics firm ForwardKeys.

 

 

