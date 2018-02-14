Budapest seen among Europeʼs Best Destinations

BBJ

Based on the votes of 4 million tourists, the Hungarian capital has become one of the 10 trendiest destinations in Europe, recommended for "lovers of history, culture, museums but also nightlife shopping," according to European Best Destinations, a website started for the promotion of European tourism and culture.

European Best Destinations has been used by more than 4 million tourists for choosing a holiday destination. Every year the site holds a vote for the most popular city, business news portal vg.hu reported.

The winner this year is Wrocław, Poland, with 41,000 votes, followed by Bilbao (Spain) and Colmar (France). Budapest ranked 8th, with 17,745 votes. The winner last year was Porto in Portugal.

European Best Destinations describes Budapest as "one of the most beautiful cities in the world, a city where the most famous monuments meet such as Buda Castle, Parliament, the Chain Bridge, Margaret Island, the spas of Budapest, and an endless list of beautiful alleys and facades, atypical shops or bars, churches, parks."