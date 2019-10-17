Budapest ranks 16th on World’s 50 Most Beautiful Cities list

Bence Gaál

Online travel publication Flightnetwork.com has published a list of the "World’s 50 Most Beautiful Cities", chosen by 1,000 of the world’s top travel professionals, with Budapest ranking at 16th.

The article highlights the Hungarian capital’s Neo-Gothic architecture, history, castles, food, and friendly people. The list specifically highlights the panorama along the Danube, the Parliament building, and the Fisherman’s Bastion as sights to see, adding that, due to its location, the Hungarian capital is a cultural melting pot of the region.

On a different note, the publication says that Budapest is more casual than other European cities, meaning tourists can feel at ease dressed in jeans, shorts, sweaters, and tanktops.

The full list of the "World’s 50 Most Beautiful Cities" is available here.