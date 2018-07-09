Budapest Pride passes without major disruption

BBJ

Budapest Pride, the annual parade event of the LGBTQ community in Hungary, closed on Saturday without major incidents. This was the 22nd edition of the march, started in 1997.

Budapest Pride formed the closing event of Pride month, held for the first time in Hungary. Large companies and the embassies of 34 countries had announced ahead of the march their support for the event. No representatives of the government or of Budapest City Council participated at the event.

Police cordons were installed in a few areas along the march only, but in the end even these were not needed, as no major counter-demonstrations took place. About 30 far-right activists did try to stop the march at Oktogon tér, but the police quickly restored order.

