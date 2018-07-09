Your cart

Budapest Pride day held in Budapest

 BBJ
 Monday, July 9, 2018, 06:55

Budapest Pride, the yearly event of the LGBTQ community in Hungary, closed in Saturday without major incidents. This was the 23rd edition of the march, started in 1997.

Budapest Pride formed the closing event of Pride month, held for the first time in Hungary. Large companies and the embassies of 34 countries had announced ahead of the march their support for the event. No representatives of the government or of Budapest City Council participated at the event.

Police cordons were installed in a few areas along the march only, but in the end even they were not needed, as no major counter-demonstrations were held . About 30 far-right activists did try to stop the march at Oktogon tér but the police quickly restored order.

A photo gallery of the Budapest Pride 2018 is available here.

 

 


  • Whatson

    International support for Budapest Pride march

    More than 100 CEOs will march together at Budapest Pride tomorrow (Saturday). Meanwhile, the embassies of 34 countries around the world expressed their support for the rights of LGBT communities.

     Fri, July 6, 2018, 13:45
  • Budapest

    Business leaders to march together at Budapest Pride

    This year for the first time, some 100 business leaders will march together at Budapest Pride, at the initiative of WeAreOpen (Nyitottak vagyunk), a community initiative launched in summer 2013 by Prezi, espell and Google, with Citi as principal sponsor, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

     Fri, July 7, 2017, 15:08
  • Budapest

    Embassies unite in solidarity with Budapest Pride

    On the occasion of the 22nd Budapest Pride Festival, the U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Section forwarded a Joint Press Release to the Budapest Business Journal today, issued by a host of embassies in Hungary ahead of the annual Budapest Pride march this Saturday, July 8.

     Thu, July 6, 2017, 10:59
  • Opinion

    Editorial: Budapest streets now front line in battle for gay rights

    FROM THE LATEST BIWEEKLY EDITION: Budapest’s mayor went on TV recently to declare the Budapest Pride March “repulsive”, “demeaning” and “unnatural”. As America celebrates a major victory in the fight for gay rights, the struggle continues elsewhere, and in many ways Budapest is on the front line. By attending Budapest Pride events of July 3-12, especially the march on July 11, you can make yourself heard on a vital civil rights issue. You can also have fun.

     Fri, July 3, 2015, 12:27
  • Politics

    Joint statement expressing support for Budapest Pride festival

    On the occasion of the 2009 Budapest Pride Festival, the embassies of Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States express their support for, and solidarity with, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities in Hungary. The embassies support the right of these communities to use this traditional occasion to march together peacefully and lawfully, in order to express their desire to end the silence surrounding the specific issues that affect them.

     Fri, Aug. 28, 2009, 17:35
