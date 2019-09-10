Budapest Marriott Hotel finishes event floor redesign

Bence Gaál

After two months of renovation work, the Budapest Marriott Hotel’s event floor has opened again, with Bauhaus and Cubism-inspired inner spaces bringing a new spark to the hotel’s life as it turns 25 years old this year.

Studio Kitchen, a new addition to the Marriott Hotel Budapestʼs event floor.

Over the summer, the hotel’s 1,595 square-meter first-floor event space has been completely redesigned and renewed. Besides the existing 11 event rooms of different sizes, most with a panorama over the river Danube, a new event room with an open kitchen called the Studio Kitchen has been developed.

The largest ballroom, with a view of Buda Castle and the Chain Bridge, is the Grand Budapest Ballroom covering 614 sqm and capable of accommodating 650 people with theater seating, while the second-largest Liz Ballroom, facing Erzsébet Bridge and Gellért Hill, can fit 350 people. In the foyer area of all the rooms, high tables have been set to ensure that events run smoothly. The renewed audiovisual services were provided by Special Effects Zrt.

With the reopened event floor on the mezzanine plus the renovation of the 344 sqm meeting space on the ground floor, DNB Budapest restaurant and Liz & Chain lounge bar in the first two months of the year, the Budapest Marriott Hotel has become one of the largest and most modern hotel venues in the city, and its one-and-a-half-year reconstruction program has arrived at its end.

“With the redesign of our hotel, we aimed to create interiors that are inspiring and exciting yet provide an exceptional venue for relaxation,” says Arne Klehn, general manager of the Budapest Marriott Hotel. “I can proudly say that we have succeeded: the almost 150 people working in the implementer team did an exceptional job and we are more than satisfied with the results.”

The Budapest Marriott Hotel was voted Business Hotel of the Year in June. It says it plans to build on this success by remaining one of the most popular event venues in the whole city, for both professionals and private gatherings.