Budapest Heritage sites trump regional peers in popularity

MTI – Econews

Designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Hungarian capital are more popular among the curious than sites in Prague or Warsaw, according to a gauge of online behavior by Eurostat, the EUʼs statistics office.

Eurostat today reported on the experimental results of a major data pilot project which analyzed page views of Wikipedia articles in 31 languages, focusing on around 1,000 UNESCO World Heritage Sites around the world. The total number of page views was taken as a measure of the popularity of the sites.

World Heritage Sites in Budapest put the Hungarian capital in fifth place on the list of locations in the European Union, ahead of the historic centers of Prague and Warsaw, in sixth and ninth place, respectively.

The banks of the River Seine in Paris topped the list of EU World Heritage Sites, while the historic center of Rome was runner-up. The site of the one-time concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau was in third place, with the historic center of Vienna in fourth.

Budapest has two World Heritage Sites, one comprising the banks of the River Danube and the Buda Castle district, and the other Andrássy út and the Millennium Underground.