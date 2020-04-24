Budapest handing out facemasks at metro stops

Nicholas Pongratz

In order to facilitate compliance with the wearing of a mask or scarf on public transport mandated from Monday, the Budapest Transport Center and the Mayor’s Office will distribute washable and ironable textile masks to those traveling in the capital, says penzcentrum.hu.

In the coming days, a total of 60,000 health masks will be distributed free of charge by BKK employees at 10 busy junctions in Budapest, several times a week, between 7-9 a.m.

Metro Line M2 (red line) stations where masks will be available include Széll Kálmán tér, Batthyány tér, Deák Ferenc tér, Keleti Railway Station, and Örs Vezér tér; Metro Line M3 (blue line) stops include Újpest Center, Nyugati Railway Station, Deák, Nagyvárad Square and Kőbánya-Kispest.

Masks will also be handed out before the escalators at Kelenföld Railway Station, portfolio.hu adds.