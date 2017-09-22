Budapest Design Week offers Open Studios in October

BBJ

The presentation of Open Studios is among the programs of Budapest Design Week, running this year from October 6-15. Visitors to the selected 17 workshops can gain an insight into design and often even manufacturing processes.

In 2017, as many as 17 open studios are included in the program of Budapest Design Week. In addition to classic areas such as industrial design, graphics, clothing or interior design, visitors may find other fields to explore, such as service design, interactive design, food design, social design and more, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

“As organizers of Budapest Design Week, we inspire workshops that join the program of Open Studios each year to actively involve visitors in the demonstration of their respective practical methods and artist’s credos, instead of just opening up their working premises to visitors,” said Judit Osvárt, project manager of Budapest Design Week.

Among the participating workshops in the Open Studios are BORD Architectural Studio, 81font Architecture & Design, Hello Wood, the Contemporary Architecture Center, iamart Cement Tile Manufacturer, FabLab, Cellux Group, DOT for You, VLMI Produktív, Printa, Paper Up!, OST, Lucky Shepherd, Pici and the City, and the Zsófi Hidasi womenʼs fashion label.

Those interested in heavier industrial operations may view a car and motorcycle exhibition, along with a presentation of motorcycle building given jointly with the team of NEUGA in the factory yard of interior and installation designer Industreal.

“It is a distinct tendency that an increasing number of for-profit businesses and specific business projects take part in the Open Studios event and offer programs that coherently match the product, activity and future goal of the business, whereas a few years ago only primarily individual creators or designer groups tended to participate in Budapest Design Week,” noted Viktor Łuszcz, president of the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office sponsoring the series of events of Budapest Design Week.