Budapest Christmas market among most popular on Instagram

BBJ

According to holiday website onthegotours.com, the Advent Feast at the Basilica in Budapest ranked among the most popular Christmas markets in Europe on Instagram, clinching 12th place.

The hashtag #budapestchristmasmarket has been used 3,187 times at the time of writing, according to the website. The popularity of the market comes as no surprise as the Christmas market barely missed out on a podium place in one public poll last year.

According to this latest ranking, the most popular Christmas market this year is the event in Manchester, England. The Christmas market at the Basilica, however, ranked directly ahead of the fair in Vienna.