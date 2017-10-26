Budapest, Buenos Aires to strengthen cooperation

BBJ

Budapest Mayor István Tarlós and his counterpart from Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, will sign a framework agreement on cooperation next month, following approval by the general assembly of Budapest on Wednesday.

Tarlós will sign the agreement in Argentina during his official visit to Buenos Aires. It will cover issues regarding cooperation in culture, tourism, gastronomy, sports, social issues and city development.

During a previous meeting, the general assembly decided to offer a bust of 19th century Hungarian composer Ferenc Liszt as a gift to further strengthen the cultural exchange between the capital cities.