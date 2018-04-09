Budapest baths gaining in popularity

BBJ

The customer base of thermal baths in Budapest has changed. While in 2010, most guests were aged over 60, currently the majority are below 30, Szilvia Czinege, director of sales and marketing of spa operator Budapest Gyógyfürdői és Hévizei Zrt., told business daily Világgazdaság.

Guest numbers have continued to grow in the first quarter of 2018 at thermal baths in Budapest, both among local and foreign guests, Czinege said. Day ticket sales grew by 21% year-on-year in January, by 12% in February, and by 18% in March.

Compared to March last year, the Gellért baths saw growth of 34%, Rudas 17% and Lukács 14%.

The Palatinus complex on Margaret Island, which closed its first winter season since launching all-year-round operation, had a good start, especially among Budapest locals looking for a more quiet environment than the very popular Széchenyi and Gellért baths.