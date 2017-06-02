Budapest Airport to organize 5th Runway Run

BBJ

Budapest Airport, the operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport, has confirmed it will organize the air transport industry’s premier charity sports event for the fifth time on September 2, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Runners from airlines, airports and businesses across the aviation community will once again take part in the annual event organized on Runway One of the airport. More than 1,000 people are expected to enrol in the race, with their entry fees given to the Hungarian SUHANJ! Alapítvány foundation and the British Anthony Nolan Foundation.

Airbus has been a sponsor since the beginning of the event, and SSP and Heinemann have already joined the charity movement. Budapest Airport says it is aiming to collect millions of forints for the foundations.

“We see that more and more airports are organizing similar events,” Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers said of an charity challenge Budapest pioneered.“It is impressive that we are being copied, but our main aim is to collect as much in donations for our partners as possible, together with our sponsors and partners,” he added.