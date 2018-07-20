Budapest Airport to host annual charity Runway Run

Bence Gaál

Ferenc Liszt International Airport is set to host the sixth edition of its Runway Run, with the money raised going to two charity foundations.

Runner in the 2017 edition of the Ferenc Liszt International Airport Runway Run. At the center is Jost Lammers, the CEO of operator Budapest Airport.

The run will be staged on Runway 1 of of the international airport on September 1. Around 1,000 people have already indicated they will take part. Participation is mostly invitation-based, with most runners coming from the aviation sector, but others may win a chance to take part through a competition on operator Budapest Airport’s Facebook page.



Runners can take part in five or ten kilometer distances, with children between 6-15 given the chance to run a kilometer on the runway’s concrete for the second time.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, part of the event’s popularity can be attributed to the fact that it is considered unique in Europe, with the run representing the only occasion of the year that Runway 1 is taken over by runners, not planes.

The event is sponsored by Qatar Airways, Airbus, KPMG, and the Hungarian Mercedes factory, with all profits donated to one Hungarian and one British foundation. The SUHANJ! Foundation opened Hungary’s first gym where handicapped people can work out alongside healthy sportspeople two years ago, partly utilizing monetary support by Runway Run. The British Anthony Nolan Foundation uses the money to finance life-saving surgery for children with leukemia.