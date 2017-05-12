Budapest Airport to add 1,000 parking spaces soon

BBJ

Budapest Airport, the operator of the capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport, will soon add 1,000 new parking spaces to the airport, which will increase the number of available parking spaces to more than 4,700, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Construction is near the security fence of the airport on the site of the former aircraft museum close to Terminal 2. The usual enhanced security conditions will be provided in the asphalted car park: for the whole duration of summer holidays lasting one or two weeks, parked vehicles will be protected by the CCTV system that also checks entry and exit through the existing barriers, according to Budapest Airport.

The project, with a price tag of approximately EUR 3 million (approximately HUF 1 billion) is part of BUD 2020, the five-year airport development program of Budapest Airport, in the course of which EUR 160 mln (about HUF 50 bln) will be spent on upgrading Ferenc Liszt.

“Budapest Airport provides a range of parking products which is highly appreciated by our passengers. Our online parking booking channels are getting increasingly popular and continue to offer great discounts,” said Manel Moreno, head of commercial landside services. “As a result of increased demand, we are very proud to extend our car parks with more than 1,000 spaces this summer for the second consecutive year. We hope passengers will value our improved car parks and continue using them as their preferred parking choice when travelling through Budapest Airport.”

Budapest Airport currently offers four types of parking facilities (Business, Holiday, Holiday Plus, and Holiday Lite) for parking periods longer than one or two hours.