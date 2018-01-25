Budapest Airport passes EC security controls

BBJ

Budapestʼs Liszt Ferenc International Airport has successfully passed renewed security checks performed by the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport at the European Commission, a statement released by the Hungarian police authorities says.

The controls performed by the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport aimed at verifying compliance with the rules for protection of civilian air traffic. Passenger and airport security at Liszt Ferenc is handled by the Airport Police Directorate (RRI).

General Zoltán Török, director of the RRI, said that such security checks are performed regularly by the European Commission, the previous one in Hungary having been carried out in 2013, when the Budapest airport qualified as "secure." The latest checks performed over five days in January maintained this status, and representatives of the EC highly appreciated the developments made in improving airport security in Budapest, Török said.

EC officers checked not only implementation of international rules and procedures but also the instruments and technologies used, and how personnel act during passenger and luggage controls. The controls are very thorough and detailed, and even minor failures can result in a "not compliant" qualification, Török added.