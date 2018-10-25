BrewDog to open bar in Budapest

BBJ

Scottish-based craft beer maker BrewDog has announced its network expansion with the opening of a new beer bar this fall on Anker köz in Budapest, boasting 20 taps serving a variety of beers, according to the companyʼs official website.

Punk IPA, one of BrewDogʼs best-known beers (photo by brewdog.com)

Due to an increasing boom in the craft beer market in Budapest, the company has decided to make available all of its biggest hits, from Elvis Juice to Punk IPA to Dead Pony Club, on both bottle and tap. The precise opening date has yet to be revealed.

Budapest, with its bars and guided pub crawls, has always been a top destination for fans of beer culture, and BrewDog will perfectly fit this profile, the website says.

The new beer bar will open in the place of the Anker Klub, which closed down this summer.