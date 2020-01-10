BKV to recoup damages for faulty Russian metro carriages

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Public Transport Company (BKV) on Thursday said it will recoup damages caused by faulty renovated carriages earlier delivered by Russiaʼs Metrowagonmash, state news wire MTI reports.

BKV said its engineers had informed Metrowagonmashʼs local unit of "corrosion problems" on the renovated carriages last December and took them out of service for repair. As the trains are under warranty, Metrowagonmash will cover the cost of the repair. BKV said it will also collect a contractual penalty for damages.

Metrowagonmash earlier refurbished 37 metro trains for BKV under a EUR 219 million contract signed in 2015. About 70% of the parts of the trains - some around 40 years old - were replaced.

The trains operate on the number three metro line.