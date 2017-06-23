BKV suspends metro train refit until contractor remedies problems

MTI – Econews

Budapest public transport company BKV said it will stop sending old metro trains for refurbishment until Russiaʼs Metrowagonmash, the manufacturer of trains running on the third metro line, radically improves the technical condition of vehicles, BKV told Hungarian wire service MTI today.

BKV is also demanding more than HUF 800 million in penalties over delays and technical problems from Metrowagonmash, which is refitting a total of 222 metro carriages under an almost EUR 220 million contract.

BKV Chairman-CEO Tibor Bolla held talks with the Russian companyʼs management and emphasized the unacceptability of the technical problems, demanding immediate action.