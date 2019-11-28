BKV signs HUF 90.9 bln deal on metro renovation

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Public Transport Company (BKV) on Thursday said it signed a contract worth net HUF 90.9 billion with the local unit of Austrian civil engineering company Swietelsky on the reconstruction of the middle section of the M3 underground line, state news wire MTI reports.

BKV plans to start reconstruction of the line between the Arany János utca and Ferenciek tere stations in March 2020, while reconstruction of the stretch between the Corvin-negyed and Semmelweis Klinikák stations will begin in July 2020.

Trains will continue to run along the M3 line, though not stopping at the stations under reconstruction, until the end of 2020, when an upgrade of the southern stretch of the line is completed and the middle section is shut down completely.